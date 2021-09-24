Watch: Video shows Orlando officers being ambushed in broad daylight



Bodycam video of a shootout between Orlando, Florida police and three suspects shows quick actions of police officers ambushed in broad daylight.



The shooting happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. at Jacobs Place and S. Lakeland Avenue.



During a news conference on Tuesday, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón told FOX 35 Orlando that three individuals on a sidewalk were approached by officers. Shots were fired between the two parties but it is not clear yet who fired first. Multiple rounds hit the officer’s vehicle and multiple rounds were fired back from inside the patrol car.

"We are very fortunate not to be speaking about an officer-involved shooting where we may have lost one of our officers in this incident," he said. "We’re kind of puzzled as to how this happened. Again, the officers simply pulled up, as they tried to make contact, before they could get out of their car, there are shots that went into that vehicle that they were in."



All three suspects have been taken into custody, and are charged with attempted first degree murder on a law enforcement officer with a firearm and aggravated assault with a firearm.



They have been identified as 22-year-old Jameon Brown, 19-year-old Michael Collins and 17-year-old Travis Weston.



After the incident, Weston was wounded in the leg and taken to a local hospital. Brown was arrested a short time later nearby. He indicated an injury to his arm and received treatment from the Orlando Fire Department before being booked. Collins was arrested the following day.