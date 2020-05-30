WATCH: Ohio troopers assist woman whose brakes gave out on highway

Ohio police helped a woman corral her runaway car after her brakes failed on a busy interstate.

The 20-year-old woman was driving on I-77 Sunday when she ran into trouble, Fox 8 Cleveland reports. She couldn’t slow down or stop.

She called into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and was transferred to the Cambridge Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, according to the station.

Police posted video showing the harrowing incident.

A dispatcher then kept her calm while offering suggestions on how to stop her vehicle.

Troopers positioned themselves along the interstate to warn traffic, Fox 8 reported.

Eventually, the woman was able to bring the car to a stop by slowly applying the emergency brake as she was instructed.

“With the suggestions from dispatchers, actions from troopers and the female’s focus, the situation ended with no injuries or damage,” police said Thursday.