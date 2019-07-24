Watch: National Guard soldier surprises mom when he gets home from Afghanistan early: 'My baby's home!'

A National Guard soldier gave his mom a surprise last Friday when he unexpectedly returned home from Afghanistan after a seven-month deployment.

“My baby!” Joquina Williams screamed when she saw her son, Army National Guard Sgt. Christopher Williams, 24, of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, according to The New York Post.

My baby’s home!” she cried, running off the tourist trolley she drives for work in Savannah, Ga. “You didn’t tell me! You didn’t tell your mama!”

Williams continued to cry, hug and kiss her son for the entirety of the more than two-minute viral Facebook video.

Williams expected her son to arrive home in November, The Post reported.

“He told me had been planning it and a lot of people knew except me,” she told Good Morning America. “He’s been gone for a while so just seeing him, it was just like it was yesterday.”

