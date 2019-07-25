Video: 2-year-old injured after climbing onto airport conveyor belt

A 2-year-old boy was injured when he climbed onto a moving conveyor belt at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday, according to several reports.

The entire incident was caught on airport surveillance video.

The toddler sneaked away from his mother after she put him down to print out her boarding pass from a Spirit Airlines kiosk, Edith Vega, his mother, told police.

WOMAN 'BOARDS' AIRPORT CONVEYOR BELT, APPARENTLY THINKING IT'LL TAKE HER TO PLANE

The boy was on the belt for about five minutes before he was found in the secure Transportation Security Administration (TSA) bag room, investigators said, according to WSB.

"He just went a long ride away, I couldn't even catch up," Vega told WSB-TV. "I wanted to jump in and try to go get him, but they didn't allow me."

The boy was taken to the hospital with a "severely swollen and bruised" right hand, NBC News reported. It's unclear how he injured it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TSA and Spirit are investigating.