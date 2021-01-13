Washington's security preps in high gear for inauguration
Thousands of National Guard forces have been called to the DC area ahead of President-elect Biden's inauguration, as the House considers impeaching President Trump a second time.
Members of the U.S. National Guard arrive at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 amid fears of new violence.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Democrat of Maryland, walks past members of the National Guard as he arrives at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021, ahead of an expected House vote impeaching President Donald Trump. The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives on Wednesday opened debate on a historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump over his supporters' attack of the Capitol that left five dead. Lawmakers in the lower chamber are expected to vote for impeachment around 3 p.m. -- marking the formal opening of proceedings against Trump.SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Members of the National Guard assemble on Capitol Hill on Jan. 12, 2021.Chris Kleponis/Sipa USA
National Guard members sleep before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against U.S. President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021.REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
National Guard members sleep in the Dirksen Senate Office Building before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021.REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Members of the National Guard gather at the U.S. Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to begin the voting process on a resolution demanding Vice President Pence and the Cabinet remove President Trump from office, in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021.REUTERS/Erin Scott
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor Center on Capitol Hill before Democrats begin debating one article of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021.REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Hundreds of National Guard troops hold inside the Capitol Visitor Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. The House of Representatives is pursuing an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for his role in inciting an angry mob to storm the Capitol last week.AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
U.S. National Guard troops stand guard at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 12, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The Pentagon is deploying as many as 15,000 National Guard troops to protect President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 amid fears of new violence.Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
