Washington Woman Reported Missing After Idaho Camping Trip

The Idaho County sheriff's office says a woman from Clarkston, Wash. is missing after camping near Elk City, Idaho.

A dispatcher with the sheriff's office told the Lewiston Tribune Monday that there was an active search for April A. Hafer, but declined to give additional details, saying a statement would be released sometime Tuesday.

Heath Brown, a family friend of the woman, told the Lewiston Tribune Hafer went missing Sunday morning after leaving the campsite on foot to pick berries. Brown said Rod Hafer reported her missing to authorities about 1 p.m. that afternoon.

Brown said he and others helped in the search, and a search dog briefly picked up her scent along a small creek. He said it appeared she may have been traveling downstream.