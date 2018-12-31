Washington woman critically hurt after ex-boyfriend T-bones her car at 50 mph, police say

A Washington state woman was critically injured Sunday when her ex-boyfriend smashed into her car at over 50 mph, trapping them both inside their vehicles as responders raced to the scene, officials said.

The incident happened in the town of Parkland at about 9:40 a.m., after the 34-year-old woman was spotted by the man, who was not identified because he hasn't been formally charged, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said in a news release

"The male suspect T-boned the female victim’s Honda at speeds estimated to be at least 50 mph, crushing the side of the vehicle and critically injuring the victim," police said. "The suspect’s Volkswagen flipped over against the side of the apartment building, also seriously injuring the male suspect."

The sheriff’s office said the duo had previously been in a relationship and the woman had recently obtained a restraining order against the 37-year-old man. A sheriff's department official told Q13 News the incident was a case of domestic violence.

The man and woman were still trapped in their vehicles when first responders arrived.

"Both vehicles had significant damage and the occupants had to be extricated by firefighters," the sheriff's office said.

The two were transported to nearby hospitals with life-threatening injuries.

After the male suspect was treated for his injuries, Pierce County Sheriff's detectives booked him into jail for assault 1 domestic violence, assault 2, felony domestic violence court order violation, reckless endangerment, domestic violence violation of a protection order and driving while license suspended.

The man is being held without bail.