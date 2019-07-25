Washington woman dubbed the 'Botox Bandit' wanted for skipping out on cosmetic bills

Police in Washington are on the hunt for a woman dubbed the Botox Bandit after she allegedly received thousands of dollars worth of cosmetic treatments at several different spas before skipping out on payments.

Kirkland Police identified Lauren L. Klavano, 30, as the suspect wanted in several thefts involving cosmetic procedures from multiple spa facilities across the state.

PALACE DENIES KATE MIDDLETON GOT ‘BABY BOTOX’ PROCEDURE

According to police, Klavano scheduled an appointment at the DemraVita Skin Care Clinic location in Kirkland on July 5 where she received Botox injections. After the treatment, Klavano allegedly told staff that she left her wallet in her car.

Police said she left and never returned.

Klavano allegedly used a fake name to get $2,800 worth of Botox, Voluma face filler and Juvederm, Q13 FOX reported.

Authorities in Kirkland said that Klavano is wanted for a string of similar thefts at other Eastside locations.

CALIFORNIA PRIEST OUSTED AFTER CAR ACCIDENT REVEALS HE STOLE OVER $95,000 CASH FROM CHURCHGOERS

Elena Moye Johnston, COO at Naficy Plastic Surgery and Rejuvenation Center, said that Klavano hit up their spa in November.

“She wanted the last appointment of the day, so she came in and met with one of our providers to get some Botox and dermal fillers as well,” Johnston told Q13 FOX.

She said that Klavano used the name “Celsey Ryan” and when it came time to pay her nearly $1,700 bill, she got an unsuspecting call from her mother. Johnston said the woman said she would be right back and offered to leave her purse and cell phone in place.

When she didn’t come back, employees checked out the bag to find out that it was just a prop - the bag was empty. The phone was a decoy as well.

Kirkland Police Lt. Rob Saloum said that the same items were left behind during this month’s robbery. He said the alias “Taylor McDonald” was also used.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another spa came forward to say the Klavano pulled a similar stunt at their location in February, KOMO reported. Police say she is wanted in at least three robberies since November.

Kirkland Police Department said Wednesday that it was obtaining search warrants for her arrest.