Washington woman captures real-life ‘Bambi’ moment in cute video

A Walt Disney movie has come to life in Washington state.

Darlene Wilbourn, of Loomis, recently recorded an adorable video of a deer and a bunny snuggling in a backyard, a scene she says was straight out of the Disney classic, “Bambi.”

Wilbourn filmed the two animals playing in her mother’s backyard, laying in the sun and rubbing noses together. But the cute scene wasn’t just another chance encounter.

The animals visit the backyard every day, Wilbourn told Seattle’s KING5-TV. The bunny has been traveling with a herd of deer for months, she said.

Wilbourn said the adorable friendship reminded her of Disney characters Bambi, the titular deer of the movies “Bambi” and “Bambi II,” and his energetic bunny friend Thumper. In the 1942 animated film, Thumper teaches his friend to speak, famously quipping: “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all.”

