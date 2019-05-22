Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Washington
Published

Washington woman captures real-life ‘Bambi’ moment in cute video

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Real-life 'Bambi' moment caught on video as deer and bunny snuggle in Washington resident's lawnVideo

Real-life 'Bambi' moment caught on video as deer and bunny snuggle in Washington resident's lawn

Raw video: Deer and bunny spotted together in the garden of a home in Loomis, Washington.

A Walt Disney movie has come to life in Washington state.

Darlene Wilbourn, of Loomis, recently recorded an adorable video of a deer and a bunny snuggling in a backyard, a scene she says was straight out of the Disney classic, “Bambi.”

FLORIDA RESCUE DOG, DEER PLAY FRIENDLY GAME OF TAG IN HILARIOUS VIDEO

Wilbourn filmed the two animals playing in her mother’s backyard, laying in the sun and rubbing noses together. But the cute scene wasn’t just another chance encounter.

The animals visit the backyard every day, Wilbourn told Seattle’s KING5-TV. The bunny has been traveling with a herd of deer for months, she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Wilbourn said the adorable friendship reminded her of Disney characters Bambi, the titular deer of the movies “Bambi” and “Bambi II,” and his energetic bunny friend Thumper. In the 1942 animated film, Thumper teaches his friend to speak, famously quipping: “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothin’ at all.”

Last week, a deer in Florida was recorded playing a friendly game of tag with a rescue dog.