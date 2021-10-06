Expand / Collapse search
Vaccine
Published

Washington state’s UW Medicine says it will drop unvaccinated patients from waitlist for organ transplant

The hospital has long required patients to be fully vaccinated before getting an organ transplant

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
The University of Washington Medical Center says patients who refuse to get the COVID vaccine before an organ transplant will be dropped from the waitlist. 

Patients must be fully vaccinated before their procedure unless they have a specific medical exception that prevents them from getting the vaccine, UW Medicine says

FILE: A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif.

FILE: A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP)

The hospital says patients’ immune systems are suppressed and in a prolonged weakened state after a transplant, making them more vulnerable to infections from viruses like COVID-19. 

This policy requiring patients to have the COVID vaccine before an organ transplant is only a few weeks old, but UW Medicine has long required patients awaiting such operations to be current on all critical vaccinations before a procedure. 

LOS ANGELES CITY COUNCIL GREEN-LIGHTS VACCINE PASSPORT, AMONG STRICTEST IN US

Patients cannot wait until after their transplant to be vaccinated for COVID. UW Medicine says patients typically don’t respond as well to the COVID vaccine because of their weakened immune systems. 

UW Medicine’s policy follows that of other health providers who are denying organ transplants to people who are unvaccinated. 

In late September, Colorado health system UCHealth told a woman with stage 5 renal failure that she was being denied a kidney transplant because she and her donor were not vaccinated against the coronavirus. 

Fox News’ Emma Colton contributed to this report

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

