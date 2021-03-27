Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington state sheriff’s deputy stabbed in neck, shoots suspect: report

The deputy had been called to the scene on a report that a visitor was refusing to leave a home, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A sheriff’s deputy in Washington state underwent surgery for a stab wound to her neck late Friday after an altercation with a suspect, according to a report.

The suspect was airlifted for medical treatment of his own, after the deputy fired shots at him in response to the alleged stabbing attack, Q13 FOX of Seattle reported.

The incident happened in Yelm, a city in Thurston County, about 32 miles south of Tacoma. The weapon used in the stabbing was not described.

TEXAS STATE TROOPER SHOT NEAR MEXIA; MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR SUSPECT: REPORTS

The deputy had been called to the scene on a report that a visitor was refusing to leave a home, the report said. The stabbing occurred soon after the deputy arrived.

The deputy, in her 30s, was reported to be in stable condition. The medical condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neighbors reported hearing at least three gunshots, KOMO-TV of Seattle reported.

Authorities said the incident remained under investigation.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

Your Money