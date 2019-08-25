Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Published

Washington man allegedly claims Ariana Grande told him to cut power lines

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
A man in Washington state has allegedly blamed singer Ariana Grande for several of his actions — after he was caught cutting power lines last week.

The unidentified man was taken into custody after the incident in Maple Falls, a city roughly 62 miles southeast of Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, KOMO reported.

Deputies were called to the scene after nearby residents claimed to have seen the man cutting power lines and meter box wiring on a power pole. The suspect allegedly said he worked for the federal government, before claiming he worked for the U.S. military.

The man also allegedly told authorities he was cutting the wiring to "prevent the Russian KGB agents from poisoning the U.S. with nuclear toxins that were being transferred from the power lines." He then again changed his story, claiming the 26-year-old pop star told him to do it.

He was arrested for malicious mischief, according to the report, which cited a probable cause statement from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

Puget Sound Energy reportedly said the man caused more than $5,000 in damages.

