Washington state island seen as one of the places 'safest' from coronavirus

Thanks to its borders, an island in Washington state may be one of the safest places from the coronavirus pandemic in America, according to a report.

The approximately 1,300 residents of Point Roberts haven’t been affected by COVID-19, according to the UK’s Guardian.

“It’s probably the safest place to be in the country,” Pamala Sheppard, 65, who has there since 1989, told the news outlet.

“Because our borders are shut, we’re like an island right now. We’re like an island with no boats,” she added.

Worldwide, the outbreak has infected more than 2.1 million people and killed over 140,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, though the true numbers are believed to be much higher. The death toll in the U.S. reached about 31,000, with around 650,000 confirmed infections.

Point Roberts is a tiny town on an out-of-the-way peninsula connected to Canada south of Vancouver.

It’s technically a part of Washington state but not directly connected to the U.S. mainland.

The sequestered town — about 135 miles northwest of Seattle — can be reached by boat, flying into its single-runway airport or driving through two international border crossings through the southwest corner of Canada, the news outlet reported.

Local Fire Chief Christopher Carleton said about 2,000 vehicles travel over its border on a typical weekend last year, but now it’s dropped below 100.

“Economically it’s hurting our community, as with any community that’s going through this at this point, but it is in a sense also protecting our community,” he said.

Residents can still cross the border for essential travel, including medical reasons, Carleton told the Guardian.

The quarantined town most likely will keep its safe status.

“This is the safest place in probably North America; definitely within the states,” Theresa Coe, 57, who works at the local marina, told the Guardian. “You have U.S. Customs coming in and Canadian customs going out. Nothing’s going to happen here or very little.”