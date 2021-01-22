Washington potato factory fire prompts evacuation over ammonia explosion fears

A fire at a potato plant in Eastern Washington on Thursday night prompted authorities to issue a Level 3 evacuation order due to the risk of an ammonia explosion.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office issued the "GO NOW" notice for all residents living west of Road U-SE and south of Highway 170 in Warden, Wash., before 9 p.m. PT as the fire threatened an ammonia tank inside the Washington Potato Company.

"This Level 3 notice means you should leave the area now. Do not delay," the sheriff’s department said in the alert. "Law enforcement officers will go door-to-door to notify persons in the Level 3 area."

The sheriff’s department said emergency responders might not be able to help those who decide to stay.

The door-to-door evacuation warnings had been completed by 11 p.m. PT a KREM-TV reporter in Spokane reported. "Fire will continue to burn w/the hope the tank won't explode. Grant. Co. PIO says fire was reported to have started in a dehydration unit at the Washington Potato Co. Building expected to be 'total loss,'" he tweeted.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Warden is about 100 miles southwest of Spokane.