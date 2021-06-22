Washington Post denounced for report on Stacey Abrams, Dems 'evolution' on Voter ID

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Washington Post panned for report on Stacey Abrams, Democrats' 'evolution' on voter ID: 'An absolute disgrace'

The Washington Post was slammed on Monday for a report on the apparent "evolution" prominent Democrats have made when it comes to voter ID laws.

Last week, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. attempted to spearhead his own voting rights legislation in hopes of getting some bipartisan support, which is looking grim despite it being a more moderate shift from the liberal For the People Act.

However, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams raised eyebrows by suggesting she's open to Manchin's bill, which requires voter ID.

"No one has ever objected to having to prove who you are to vote," Abrams said on CNN last week. "It's been part of our nation's history since the inception of voting.

But as the RNC pointed out over the weekend, the Georgia Democrat had a sharply different stance just two months ago, linking voter ID requirements to "Jim Crow."

"Voters without a driver's license or state ID must surrender their personal information and risk identify theft just to receive an absentee ballot," Abrams said while plugging her "Stop Jim Crow 2" website in opposition to Georgia's election reform legislation. "And then there are the 200,000 Georgia voters who don't have either ID and the punitive free ID that's not free when you factor in the cost of transportation and the cost of an underlining document."

The Washington Post appeared to whitewash her stance and Democrats broadly, running the headline, "Stacey Abrams and the Democrats' evolution on voter ID."

"It still isn’t clear exactly what will happen with Sen. Joe Manchin III’s middle-ground proposal on voting rights… But regardless of what happens with the bill, Manchin’s proposal has moved the needle in one significant way: signaling a softening by key Democrats on voter ID," Post senior reporter Aaron Blake wrote. "Among the carrots for Republicans in Manchin’s proposal is a voter ID provision. Republicans pushed voter ID hard at the state level in recent years. But rather than merely describe Manchin’s voter ID proposal as a concession, some key Democrats have suggested they don’t really object to it — or the broader concept — at all." CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



Colorado mayor suspends Pledge of Allegiance at meeting, attendees recite it anyway

Shane Fuhrman, the mayor of Silverton, Colorado, announced at a trustee meeting last week that the Pledge of Allegiance will be suspended due to "direct and indirect threats," which prompted at least one trustee to challenge his ruling before attendees recited the pledge anyway.

KDVR reported that Fuhrman said he made the decision based on inappropriate comments "in and out of public meetings and general divisiveness and issues created in our community."

One of the trustees challenged him and called out his "unilateral" decision. He downplayed her concerns and told her to find out where it is written that says he cannot make such a ruling, at which point he would "welcome that discussion at our next meeting."

Fuhrman did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News or our affiliate. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



Newsom says California will pay off unpaid rent accrued during coronavirus pandemic

California will pay off all the past-due rent accumulated by residents during the coronavirus pandemic, says Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The move would fulfill a promise to help landlords break even – while giving renters a clean slate, according to reports this week.

"California is planning rent forgiveness on a scale never seen before in the United States." Newsom wrote on Twitter Monday night, attributing the post to a report by the New York Times.

The state has about $5.2 billion from federal aid packages approved by Congress to pay off people’s rent, which should be enough to cover, said Jason Elliott, senior counselor to Newsom on housing and homelessness.

What's unclear is whether California will continue to ban evictions for unpaid rent beyond June 30 – the date California's eviction moratorium is set to expire.

Newsom and lawmakers will be "meeting privately" to discuss the issue, but there are disagreements about how long that extension should last. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson blamed the rise in crime around the country on poor leadership.



The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host said, "You won’t hear Joe Biden beg forgiveness from the thousands of families whose loved ones have been killed by the Democratic Party’s nihilistic embrace of crime and disorder."

"They should apologize for that, they never will," he continued. "The leftist ideology destroyed America’s cities but they will never under any circumstances admit it. Instead, they’ll blame you, that’s guaranteed."

