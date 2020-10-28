Washington D.C. police allegedly pepper spray mother of man who died during scooter chase, activist says

The parents of a man who died after crashing a scooter while allegedly being chased by police in Washington D.C. were pepper-sprayed by officers during Tuesday night's unrest, a local activist said.

According to Anthony Lorenzo Green, an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner and a Black Lives Matter organizer, the parents of 20-year-old Karon Hylton were pepper-sprayed by police on Tuesday night.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson did not immediately respond to a Fox News inquiry seeking confirmation of the allegation.

“Just so everyone knows. @DCPoliceDept pepper-sprayed the mother and father of #KaronHylton tonight,” Green wrote in an expletive-laced tweet posted shortly before 9 p.m. He later added that Metropolitan police “pepper-sprayed this grieving mother!!! You killed her son, then attacked her!”

Green later retweeted a photograph of what appears to show the woman keeled over.

Hylton, a Black man, was riding a Revel electric moped without a helmet along a sidewalk on Kennedy Street NW shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, police previously said in a Tuesday press release.

"Officers activated their emergency lights and attempted to make a traffic stop," police added. "When the moped exited an alley ... the moped collided with a passenger vehicle that was traveling on Kennedy Street."

Police provided first aid until emergency medical responders arrived on the scene. Hylton was taken to an area hospital but later died.

Protests flared in Washington D.C., as well as several other parts of the nation, following the recent deaths of Hylton and Walter Wallace Jr., a 27-year-old Black man from Philly.

Demonstrators in Washington D.C. allegedly smashed the windows of a local police station and threw bricks and rocks at officers, officials confirmed.

One person was arrested and at least four police officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

