Washington police officer shot after trying to stop burglary while off-duty

The officer suffered 'very serious' injuries but is expected to survive

By Paul Best | Fox News
An off-duty police officer in Puyallup, Washington was shot in the abdomen and suffered "very serious" injuries as he tried to stop a burglary in progress while on a morning jog Sunday, Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle said. 

"This was a very close call, a very close call and we’re very fortunate that the officer’s out of surgery," Engle said at the scene. "He’s got a road ahead of him, but as of right now, he’s expected to survive."

The officer, who works for the nearby Federal Way Police Department, saw two men trying to pull the front door off a Jennings Equipment store around 7:00 a.m.

Two men were trying to rip the front door off this lawn equipment store when the off-duty officer had some sort of "verbal confrontation" with them. 

Two men were trying to rip the front door off this lawn equipment store when the off-duty officer had some sort of "verbal confrontation" with them.  (Apple Maps)

The men had some sort of "verbal confrontation" with the officer then shot him as they fled the scene. 

"He was doing nothing that any other officer wouldn’t have done," Engle said. "Our officers, whether they’re in their uniforms or not, they’re always on duty and they always do the right thing."

    One of the suspects drove a white or silver Chevy pickup truck, while other other suspect drove a black pickup truck.  (Puyallup Police Department)

    (Puyallup Police Department)

    (Puyallup Police Department)

The two suspects are described as Hispanic men wearing all black with their faces covered. 

One of them drove a four-door light-colored Chevy pickup truck with dark wheels and a tailgate that was either down or missing. The other suspect drove a black pickup truck. 

The Puyallup Police Department is asking anyone who may have seen the suspects or who has surveillance footage of them to call their tip line at 253-770-3343. 

