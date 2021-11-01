Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington state manhunt on for suspects who shot off-duty officer during attempted burglary

Officer Donavan Heavener suffered severe injuries but is expected to survive

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Authorities in Washington state are conducting a manhunt for two suspects accused of shooting an off-duty officer-- who was out for a jog-- when attempted to intervene in a burglary Sunday morning.

Donavan Heavener, a 27-year veteran of the nearby Federal Way Police Department, was on a morning run at around 7 a.m. when he came across two men trying to break into a lawn equipment store in Puyallup, according to Puyallup Police Chief Scott Engle. The town is about 10 miles outside Tacoma. 

Officer Donavan Heavener was shot in the abdomen while trying to stop a burglary in progress on Sunday morning. 

Officer Donavan Heavener was shot in the abdomen while trying to stop a burglary in progress on Sunday morning.  (Federal Way Police Department)

The two suspects had a "verbal confrontation" with Heavener and shot him in the abdomen as they fled the scene, police said. He was transported to a local hospital with "very serious injuries" but is expected to survive, Engle said. 

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND VIOLENCE: AT LEAST 64 WOUNDED IN MASS SHOOTINGS, 12 KILLED NATIONWIDE, STATISTICS SHOW

One of the two trucks that detectives believe was used by the suspects, a silver 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, was stolen from a nearby neighborhood at some point during the weekend.

Two suspects were trying to pull the front door off of this equipment store when Officer Heavener confronted them, according to police. 

Two suspects were trying to pull the front door off of this equipment store when Officer Heavener confronted them, according to police.  (Apple Maps)

The Puyallup Police Department located the truck on Monday evening after releasing new photos of the vehicle. 

Another truck, a black 2003-2007 Chevrolet Silverado, was also used during the attempted burglary. 

Police have not identified the suspects, who they describe as two Hispanic males wearing all black. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    The Puyallup Police Department is searching for this black truck that one of the suspects in the shooting fled the scene in.  (Puyallup Police Department)

  • Image 2 of 2

    (Puyallup Police Department)

Heavener was a school resource officer for several years and now works in the Federal Way Police Department's administrative division. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Officer Heavener is also the State Director for the Washington Law Enforcement Torch Run and oversees more than 2,000 officers who participate in the event, bringing public awareness and raising nearly half a million dollars a year for this worthy cause," Police Chief Andy Hwang said in a statement. "Officer Heavener is a valued member of our agency and is truly making a positive difference in the lives of people with intellectual disabilities."

Paul Best is a reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow him on twitter at @KincaidBest.

Your Money