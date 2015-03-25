Washington Man Tries to Sell Son, 4, on Craigslist, Police Say

A Washington state man put his 4-year-old son up for sale on Craigslist because the single father could no longer afford him, police told KXLY.com.

Investigators with the Spokane County Sheriff's Department belive the ad was real and are trying to track down the dad, who was asking $5,000 for his son.

"Gavin is a great kid but I can no longer afford to take care of him," the posting starts out, according to the station's Web site.

The man, who identifies himself as Rick, explains he has run out of child care options and paints a positive picture of his son.

According to the station, he says Gavin,"loves playing with balls but doesn't really like to play with cars and refuses to eat vegetables" and "he doesn't fuss very much but when he does he just screams for hours. I usually just put him in the closet until he stops and that usually works."

Police obtained a search warrant to find the person who posted the ad back in February. The ad was on the site for a short while, police told the station.

A woman saw the post and alerted police.

