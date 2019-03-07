Washington man steals $600 from Girl Scouts selling cookies on cold night, police say

A group of Girl Scouts selling cookies outside a Seattle, Washington, grocery store Sunday was robbed of the hundreds of dollars they had collected, police say.

Officials with the Seattle Police Department said in an announcement Tuesday that the scouts were selling cookies outside a grocery store in the 11100 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast, when, shortly before 8 p.m. that night, a man ran up, grabbed their money bin and ran away. The bin reportedly contained more than $600.

Jennifer Johanson, an adult who was helping oversee the girls' cookie stand, said she noticed the man acting strangely before the incident occurred.

"Why would someone steal from super cold Girl Scouts?” — Jennifer Johanson

“He came up a number of times asking about all the cookies and he bought some, and he returned them,” she told King 5. “He came back, and there was just something not right.”

Johanson claimed the man then came running toward the group and “pushed past one of the girls and grabbed the money.”

She added: “It was freezing. Why would someone steal from super cold Girl Scouts?”

Seattle police were called, but the man was already gone. Luckily, surveillance footage captured an image — albeit blurry — of the alleged robber. Authorities are hoping anyone who recognizes the man will come forward with information, though they also encouraged the suspected thief to turn himself in, authorities said in the online statement.

“If you recognize the man, please contact the North Precinct detectives at 206-684-5735 before, hypothetically, small, highly mobile teams of Girl Scouts armed with bows, poison-tipped arrows, and a Terminator-like unflinching dedication to relentlessly pursuing their target do,” police added.