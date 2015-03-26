Washington man pleads not guilty in dead cat insurance claim

A Washington state man charged with insurance fraud after authorities say he used photos from the Internet to file a $20,000 insurance claim for a dead cat that didn't exist has pleaded not guilty.

KOMO News reports that during a court hearing Wednesday, a trial for 29-year-old Yevgeniy Samsonov of Tacoma was scheduled to begin in September.

Samsonov was involved in a minor traffic accident in 2009, and the other driver's insurer paid some $3,500 to cover chiropractic treatment. More than two years later, Samsonov claimed that his cat Tom had been killed in the crash, and he sought $20,000 in compensation.

Authorities say Samsonov submitted photos of a cat, but an insurance representative found that the pictures had come from the Internet.

If convicted, Samsonov could get a year behind bars.