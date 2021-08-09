Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington man barricaded in burning building, shot at officers: police

No one was injured either in the shooting or fire that followed

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
A Washington man is under arrest after barricading himself inside a burning home and shooting at officers, according to local police.

Renton officers responded to a 911 call at 3:14 a.m. that a man had barricaded himself inside a home with a gun. Family members inside the home said the man was "distraught" and fled to the upper floor of the home. 

The family called police after hearing gunshots, but police said no one was injured when officers arrived at the scene. 

Police evacuated several nearby homes as well. 

The man then allegedly set a fire in the home, police said, with smoke visible from the second floor. Fire quickly spread through the home and engulfed the residence in flames. 

At some point, the man also shot at responding officers, according to police.

The police did not actively engage the suspect, but he emerged from the home shortly after the fire grew more severe and police took him into custody "without further problem," according to a statement from Renton PIO Cyndie Morris. 

Fire crews extinguished the fire with some visible damage to the home. 

The man will be charged with arson and numerous counts of assault for shooting at the responding officers, the department said on Twitter. 

Police say everyone should avoid the area for the time being.  

