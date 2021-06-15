Washington man accused of shooting thief, dragging him behind truck while still alive: report

A Washington state man is accused of firing two rounds into a person attempting to steal his truck’s catalytic converter and then dragging the victim, who was still alive, and leaving him in a nearby field to die.

SEATTLE OFF-DUTY COP DIES AFTER GETTING STRUCK BY CAR, THEN CAR'S STOLEN

King 5, citing court documents, reported that the incident occurred at about 3:45 a.m. Saturday. Michael Scott Campbell, 54, told Lakewood police that he was sleeping and roused by someone trying to steal the car part.

Campbell, who has been charged with second-degree murder and kidnapping, allegedly told police that he noticed two legs sticking out from under the truck and fired two shots "straight down."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The would-be thief attempted to get back to his own car but could not make it and collapsed. Campbell allegedly told police that the individual was still talking when he tied his hands to the ball hitch of the F-150.

The report said the shooting occurred in a parking lot of a business. One witness told police that he saw the truck dragging some kind of object. Officers said the victim was dragged about 400 feet.

The would-be thief was still alive when dropped off in the field, charging documents said, according to Q13Fox.com.