Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington
Published

Washington homeowner shoots contractor dead after arguing over payment, deputies say

Pierce County deputies say the contractor threatened to destroy his work after payment dispute

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Washington state homeowner shot and killed a contractor after arguing about the price of a job on Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies responded just after 2:30 p.m. to a shooting at a home in Spanaway, located about 11 miles south of Tacoma, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

PORTLAND WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER AFTER RUNNING OVER HUSBAND IN GROCERY STORE PARKING LOT

The 52-year-old contractor was found dead inside the home when deputies arrived. 

Deputies responded to the home on Saturday and discovered the body of the contractor inside, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the home on Saturday and discovered the body of the contractor inside, the sheriff's office said. (Pierce County Sheriff's Office)

Initial reports indicated that the 62-year-old homeowner hired the contractor to do tile work at the home, according to the sheriff’s office. The homeowner and contractor appeared to get into an argument over the cost of the job prior to the shooting. 

When the contractor threatened to destroy the tile, the homeowner shot and killed him, deputies said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The homeowner was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the suspect and victim.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the incident.

Your Money