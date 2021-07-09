Expand / Collapse search
Washington state homeowner kills would-be intruder who threatened to 'go after' wife

the suspect threatened to 'go after' the homeowner’s wife and then began to assault the homeowner, the report said

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
A homeowner in Washington state shot and killed a would-be intruder who investigators said threatened to harm the family if he was not shot.

OREGON'S HEAT WAVE TURNS DEADLY

The Oregonian, citing Clark County sheriff’s officials, reported that the incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Thursday in Battle Ground, northeast of Portland. The report said the suspect, who was not identified, was unknown to the family and managed to get past the locked front gate. 

The report described the tense situation. The homeowner was armed when he answered the door and people who were inside the house at the time hid inside a bedroom, the report said.

RECORD NORTHWEST HEAT MAY HAVE KILLED HUNDREDS

The suspect seemed distraught and the homeowner reportedly tried to calm him. But the suspect threatened to "go after" the homeowner’s wife and then began to assault the homeowner, the report said. 

The report said the homeowner pulled the trigger during the assault and the suspect died at the scene. 

