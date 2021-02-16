Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Seattle-area 'fan man' races through snow-covered streets in wild video

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
This video shows the

Washington state man has come up with a "genius invention" to help get around in the snow

Melissa Crosetto, a Seattle photographer, has posted a video online of a skier using a high-powered fan to glide along streets in Boulevard Park, just outside of the Emerald City. 

"We saw the contraption he had and asked him if we could take video [and] photos," she told Storyful, according to Fox13. "He then strapped into the most genius invention I’ve ever seen in my life. Fan Man is my hero. Long live Fan Man." 

The footage, which was captured on Feb. 13, shows the skier signaling a left turn at an intersection while carrying the fan like a backpack. 

He then passes a car and makes a friendly gesture toward its driver before racing up a hill. 

No ski poles were required.

