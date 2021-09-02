Arsonist douses Washington family’s porch in flammable liquid, sets on fire, video shows

An arsonist remains on the loose in Washington state after being caught on video dousing a family’s porch in flammable liquid and setting it ablaze early Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters responded around 4:30 a.m. to the burning home in Enumclaw, a city about 40 miles southeast of Seattle, and found the family safely evacuated in the backyard, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies released surveillance footage from the home that shows a hooded individual walk onto the porch around 4:30 a.m. while carrying a canister that investigators say was full of flammable liquid.

The suspect can be seen dumping the flammable liquid onto the porch before igniting it. As flames explode on the porch, the suspect runs away, according to the video.

Authorities said this was the second fire set at the home in just two weeks.

On Aug. 19, the family’s car was set on fire and engulfed in flames. Deputies are continuing to investigate that incident.

"We are very concerned," Sgt. Tim Meyer told Q13 FOX. "Arson is always a targeted crime and in this case, even more so where we have two of these in just two weeks."

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incidents to contact the King County Sheriff’s non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case C21027456.