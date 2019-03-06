Washington driver escapes death after plywood smashes through windshield

A man in Washington state ended up inches from death on Tuesday after a large piece of plywood came crashing through his windshield.

Christopher Mathenson of Seattle was driving south around 11 a.m. along State Route 167 towards Federal Way when a truck in the right lane carrying plywood had a piece come unsecured and fly through the air, striking his vehicle as he was driving about 60 mph.

“I didn’t know if it was going to drop next to me or if it was going to pass over the car kind of at the last second it came crashing into the windshield,” he told Q13 News. “There was a really loud boom, which I wasn’t expecting as the windshield exploded.”

FAMILY THROWS $500 IN $20 BILLS OUT ONTO CALIFORNIA FREEWAY TO REMEMBER LOVED ONE

Mathenson told the television station the plywood was about 3 feet-by-4 feet, and came "within six inches" of his face.

“I think I have a little pinprick in the middle of my forehead. I think I got really lucky. Really, really lucky,” he said

The plywood shattered his windshield, which made visibility nearly impossible. He managed to pull over without anyone hitting him before a Good Samaritan pulled over to help remove the plywood from his car.

BABY KILLED AFTER DRIVER CRASHES INTO SHOPPING CART IN TEXAS

Mathenson, a lawyer himself who defends clients involved in accidents, said he was not able to get a good look at the truck where the plywood came from. He was just grateful to have escaped without serious injury.

“Nothing worse happened than a destroyed windshield and a whole lot of glass in the car,” he told Q13 News.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The Washington State Patrol shared photos of the incident on Twitter, saying it was a "great reminder" to secure materials

Trooper Chase Van Cleave told Q13 News that drivers who spot an unsecured load you can always call 911 and police will respond. Getting as much information about the vehicle like a license plate will help too, and unsecured loads can mean the driver of that vehicle will be cited.