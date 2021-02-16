Washington deputies nab burglary suspects after following footprints in the snow

Two suspected burglars who "forgot" to cover their tracks were arrested in Washington state over the weekend after deputies followed their footprints in the snow, authorities said.

Deputies responded to a burglar alarm in Tacoma around 2:40 a.m. on Saturday and spotted two suspects fleeing from a house, the Pierce County Sheriff's Department said. Two deputies went to check on the home while one kept an eye on the suspects who were running through a field.

The deputies at the home found that a window had been broken on the door to a detached garage and called for a K-9 officer to help search for the fleeing suspects.

"How do you find a burglar in the snow?" the department joked. "Pretty easy, just follow the footprints."

Deputies and the K-9 followed the two sets of footprints in the snow leading away from the garage to a church parking lot, the sheriff’s department said.

Officials said the first set of footprints led deputies to a dumpster. Deputies called for the suspect to come out but there was no response. Deputies opened the dumpster and found him hiding under a piece of cardboard. He was taken out of the dumpster and arrested without further incident.

Deputies then followed the second set of tracks to a nearby tree that the other suspect had climbed, officials said. The suspect eventually climbed down from the tree and was arrested.

Both suspects were booked into the Pierce County Jail and charged with second-degree burglary and obstructing a police officer. The suspect found in the dumpster was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.