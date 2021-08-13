Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published
Last Update 30 mins ago

DC's Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling lockdown lifted after suspect detained

Officials warned personnel to run, hide or, as a last resort, fight

By Michael Ruiz | Fox News
A Washington, D.C., military base was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon after reports of an armed man with dreadlocks being spotted near a barracks.

The lockdown was lifted at around 3 p.m. after the individual was detained, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling said in a Facebook post.

"Authorities have responded to the scene, and the threat of an armed individual on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling has been cleared," the post reads. "The individual was detained and will be transferred to Metropolitan Police Department custody."

In an earlier post, officials ordered the lockdown and warned personnel to run, hide or, as a last resort, fight.

"If you encounter the individual and have a safe route, RUN. If you do not have a safe route to run, HIDE. Barricade your door, turn off the lights and your cell phone ringer, and remain silent," the post said. "If you are hiding, prepare to FIGHT."

The base initially described the individual as a "Black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci Bag" and later said he had dreadlocks down to his mid-back. In an update, the base said there may have been two individuals – but officials later updated again that they were on the lookout for just one.

"He is wearing blue or green pants and a white tank top (possibly with a bag)," the base said about 30 minutes later.

A Metropolitan Police Department cruiser drives out of an entrance to Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling during a lockdown, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Washington. The base was placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

The base was asking anyone who encountered the individual to call its security forces at 202-767-5000 or 911.

Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department said D.C. officers were responding to a report of shots heard near the base when the suspect ran onto the base. Police said they had no reports of any shooting victims.

The base, across the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, houses the headquarters of the Defense Intelligence Agency as well as Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard units and an office for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, NCIS, as well as presidential helicopters.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Your Money