Shooting in Washington DC neighborhood leaves 1 dead, at least 9 injured

At least one person was killed and nine others wounded in a shooting at a large gathering in a Washington, D.C. neighborhood early Sunday, according to reports.

Police responded to reports of shots fired shortly before 1 a.m. in the 3300 block of Dubois Place in a residential neighborhood in southeast Washington.

Christopher "Poppy" Brown, 17, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, Fox 5 DC reported. At least nine others were also taken to area hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds, WTOP reported. Other victims grazed by bullets began to arrive at a nearby fire station.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Police Chief Peter Newsham are expected to provide more details at a press conference later Sunday.

The gunfire erupted at a cookout with hundreds of people gathered outside, a neighbor told WUSA. Several social media posts advertised the annual “34th-n-EAT” block party to be held in the area Saturday night with bottles of alcohol and a DJ.

“It was terrible. You had quite a few people laying on the ground, people ducking under cars,” one neighbor told WTOP.

More than 20 responding units, including D.C. Fire and EMS, arrived at the scene. The street was littered with bullet casings, as well as car keys and other belongings left behind by people fleeing the gunfire.

No arrests have been made. Police remained at the scene and continued to investigate Sunday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.