Washington DC police cyberattack more extensive than originally thought, officials say

'Several hundred' officers and civilian members have now had info stolen, Fox News has learned

By Lucas Y. Tomlinson, Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
The ransomware attack on Washington, D.C.,’s Metropolitan Police Department is much more extensive than was originally reported, Fox News has learned. 

The number of Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officers whose personal and personnel information has been released is much higher than the 20 employees who were originally reported to have been affected. 

"Several hundred" MPD officers and civilian members have now had their information stolen and many of it released publicly by the Russian-speaking cyber gang Babuk, Fox News has learned. 

Sources say the department has not paid a ransom. 

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates. 

