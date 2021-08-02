Washington, DC officer who responded to Capitol riot is third to die by suicide

A third police officer who responded to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has died by suicide eight months after the deadly attack, authorities said Monday.

Gunther Hashida was found dead inside his home on July 29, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said. It was unclear how he killed himself or if his response to the Capitol contributed to his death.

"We are grieving as a Department as our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Hashida’s family and friends," the MPD said.

Hashida had been with the department since 2003 and was assigned to the Emergency Response Team within the Special Operations Division.

In a GoFundMe account set up by his family, Hashida was described as a "devoted and loving husband and father." It said he left behind a wife and three children.

Hashida's death is the third known suicide of a police officer who responded to the Capitol during the attack in which supporters of then-President Trump stormed the building in an effort to overturn the election of President Biden.

MPD officer Jeffrey Smith and Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood also ended their own lives after responding to the Capitol. Liebengood's family said the "trauma" inflicted by the riot prompted him to take his own life.

A total of five people died during or shortly after the riot, including Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who suffered two strokes and died of natural causes the day after he confronted rioters. A medical examiner's report showed that Sicknick was sprayed with a chemical substance around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6 and collapsed at the Capitol around 10 p.m. that evening.

He died around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 7, according to the examiner's office.

Hundreds of suspected rioters have been arrested in the months since the attack amid a joint session of Congress to certify Biden's Electoral College victory and face federal charges.

The attack sent lawmakers running for cover as rioters entered their offices and entered the House and Senate chambers.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).