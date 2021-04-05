DC police suspect juveniles behind another deadly stolen car crash

Authorities in Washington D.C. believe suspects involved in a deadly vehicle crash over the weekend that killed a 30-year-old man are juveniles, as the city grapples with crimes involving minors.

The crash occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the northeast portion of the city, involving a Nissan running a red light and hitting a Toyota Camry, which struck a nearby home. The two people in the Nissan fled, FOX 5 DC reported.

A Washington D.C. police spokesman told Fox News the two suspects "appear to be minors." Two people in the Camry were taken to a hospital where one of them -- Brian Johnson -- died.

"They told me yesterday, this is the beginning of the investigation, and I’m just really concerned about what’s happening with the youth and legal system that you let them out so very quickly. And you’ve taken someone’s father away from them," Jonson's sister, Sandra Johnson, told the D.C. news outlet.

"I think I’m aware of at least three other incidents in the last seven-to-10 days where people have been killed or injured because they’re letting the juveniles get away with pretty much murder. I mean, they’re not doing anything to them. And their parents also need to be responsible for this," she continued.

Karen Handsfield, whose home was damaged in the crash, told the station a woman described as Johnson's partner arrived at the scene.

"We’re devastated to hear that a man involved died. We met his wife on the scene," Handsfield said. "She was here to retrieve the baby groceries and Easter baskets out of the back seat of the car. So obviously, my heart goes out to her most of all."

Many of the recent crimes involving youthful suspects in the city have been brazen carjackings that have turned violent. Two girls -- ages 13 and 15 -- are charged in the death of an UberEats driver whom they tried to carjack.

The vehicle crashed a short distance away and the driver was killed.

Last month two boys, both 13, committed two armed carjackings within 90 minutes of each other, police said. Other crimes include underage suspects committing robberies and assault.