Washington, DC police officer fatally shoots man sleeping in car with gun: chief

Washington, D.C. police recorded a second officer-involved shooting in just 24 hours, a bizarre traffic incident in which an officer shot and killed an armed suspect.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded at 3 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an unconscious driver inside a black BMW. The responding officers noted that the individual had a firearm in his waistband.

The officers deployed a ballistic shield and attempted to wake the individual without startling him, but the incident escalated to a point when officers shot at the individual as he attempted to drive away, police said. The individual crashed into a tree, allowing police to get help and transport him to a local hospital.

Emergency personnel pronounced the individual dead at the hospital, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

Contee lamented the outcome of the encounter, especially as it is the second officer-involved shooting in the area within a 24 hour period.

"It’s unfortunate that we have to come face to face with armed people in our community," Contee told reporters Wednesday morning. "Clearly when people are in possession of a firearm, it makes communities unsafe, it makes police officer unsafe."

"It’s unfortunate that someone lost their life," Contee added. "I’m happy that the police officer wasn’t injured in this situation, but it’s not something we look to be involved in."

Police later recovered the firearm from the scene, and Contee said the area would remain closed off so officers could perform a daytime canvas of the area. Contee said the MPD has confiscated more than 1,400 illegal guns so far this year.

Little information about the incident is otherwise available since the investigation is in its early stages, meaning that Contee could not comment or speculate on such factors as possible intoxication, he said.

Due to the positioning of the ballistic shield, body camera footage presented a restricted view of events. Contee noted that the officers would utilize evidence such as video footage from the crime scene to piece together what happened.

Contee did state that four or five officers were involved in the incident, but the investigation will focus on the officer who allegedly shot the suspect.

No information was available about the firearm.