Washington, DC building collapse leaves several injured amid storm, firefighters rescue man from rubble

A 5-story building that was under construction in Washington, D.C. collapsed on Thursday afternoon, leaving several people injured, including one man who was trapped in the rubble for more than an hour.

"We do not know what caused the collapse, but there was a severe storm passing they the area," a spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS told Fox News. "Two structures to the right suffered some damage secondary to the collapse and a vacant structure to the right suffered major damage."

Four people were immediately helped out of the collapsed building and transported to a local hospital when first responders got to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Their injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

One person was trapped in the rubble for roughly an hour and a half, but firefighters were communicating with him and able to rescue him at about 5 p.m. He was conscious, according to DC Fire and EMS.

A video posted by DC Fire and EMS showed multiple firefighters using saws and other tools to try to dig through the rubble, which is located in northwestern Washington, D.C.

"A full building collapse with rescues occurring now," a D.C. firefighters union tweeted. "Please give our members space to work safely."

Two adjacent homes were also evacuated.

Bad weather is rolling through the nation's capital Thursday, with a flash flood warning and severe thunderstorm watch currently in effect, according to the National Weather Service.