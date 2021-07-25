Expand / Collapse search
Police and Law Enforcement
Published
Last Update 1 hour ago

DC shooting leaves two dead amid city's crime wave

The fatal shooting comes amid a wave of shootings in the nation's capital

By Lucas Manfredi | Fox News
Two men have been pronounced dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

A Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson confirmed to Fox News that both victims were transported to a hospital in Washington D.C. after being shot at approximately 3:38 p.m. on the 100 block of Q Street Northwest.

In addition, police said that a third adult male victim walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound and non-life threatening injuries. He is expected to survive.

The MPD described the suspect believed to be responsible for the shooting as a Black male in his twenties wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and Timberland boots. 

The suspect was last seen operating a Silver Chevy Colbalt with a heavy tint, Maryland rear tags and no front tag.

The incident remains under investigation as a homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the MPD at 202-727-9099 or text an anonymous tip to 50411.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

