Washington county sheriff says Americans have right to dissent in face of government orders: 'Don't be a sheep'

A Washington county sheriff was seen on video Wednesday telling a crowd of people, “Don’t be a sheep,” in the face of Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders.

In a video shot by The Daily Chronicle, Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza is seen addressing a small crowd while speaking through a loudspeaker.

“In case you guys didn’t hear, Gov. [Jay] Inslee in his infinite wisdom is deciding that after over a hundred and some odd days that we should all wear a mask, inside and out. Here’s what I say, ‘Don’t be a sheep,’” Snaza says as the crowd breaks into cheers and applause.

The sheriff’s comments come after Inslee on Tuesday announced a statewide mandate requiring facial coverings for residents in public places amid a recent increase in coronavirus cases.

In an interview with Q13 Fox, Snaza downplayed the notion that he was encouraging the crowd to actively defy the governor’s orders.

“I’m not saying ‘defy the order.’ I never said that. But I said ‘don’t be sheep,’ meaning don’t always be a follower. It’s OK to ask questions. It’s OK to have concerns. It’s OK to talk to your elected officials and say, ‘I don’t think this is right,'” Snaza said.

The legal requirement for face masks, which encompasses the entire state of Washington, will take effect Friday and includes any indoor public space, as well as outdoor areas when social distancing measures can’t be maintained.