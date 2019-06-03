Washington cougar attack on child thwarted by family's dogs, official says

A young child's close call with a cougar at a park in Washington state over the weekend could have turned out much worse had it not been for the family's dogs, an official revealed Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday night around dusk at Enchantment Park in Leavenworth, located about 115 miles east of Seattle, according to Washington State Patrol.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement posted to Twitter the big cat was spotted earlier in the day displaying "abnormal behavior," but officials were unable to find it. City officials had closed the park with the intention of returning Sunday morning with tracking dogs.

But later that day the cougar attacked a young boy at the park -- the encounter only ending after the family’s dogs were set loose and went after the cat.

“The cougar came out and did attack the child,” WDFW Capt. Michael Jewell told The Spokesman-Review. “They had some dogs with them that they turned loose. The dogs intervened and were able to successfully chase the cougar away.”

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant shared on Twitter a photo of the animal taken by a local resident.

Officials from several agencies then worked throughout the night to track the cougar. It was eventually located at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning and was euthanized.

Biologists from WDFW visually examined the cougar Sunday morning and found that it did not appear to be unhealthy, but are planning additional testing on the animal, according to the agency.

Cougars, also known as mountain lions, usually hunt at night or during the hours around dawn or dusk, according to National Geographic.

"These cats employ a blend of stealth and power, stalking their prey until an opportunity arrives to pounce, then going for the back of the neck with a fatal bite," the magazine notes. "They will hide large carcasses and feed on them for several days."