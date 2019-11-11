Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Washington
Published

Washington car crash ends with 1 vehicle on top of the other: police

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 11

Fox News Flash top headlines for Nov. 11 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A bizarre car crash in southeastern Washington state on Friday ended with one car on top of the other, according to police.

A driver in the town of Walla Walla was driving a Jeep Cherokee “at a high rate of speed” when it failed to stop at an intersection, police said in a Facebook post.

A crash in which one car was left on top of the other in a residential area of Walla Walla.

A crash in which one car was left on top of the other in a residential area of Walla Walla. (Walla Walla Police Department)

The driver hit a large boulder and was apparently launched into the air.

The vehicle landed on top of another vehicle in the driveway of a residential home, pushing both vehicles partially into the garage, police said.

Police responded to a report of a “loud crash and a male running from the area” of Fern and Tietan.

PORSCHE LAUNCHES INTO NEW JERSEY BUILDING’S SECOND FLOOR LEAVING 2 DEAD: POLICE

Police made contact with the suspected driver who was seeking medical attention, police said. His identity was not released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was immediately clear whether the driver will face charges.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.