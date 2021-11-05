Warmer weather forecast for much of US as storms continue for West, Florida

A warm-up is coming for much of the country after several days of colder-than-average temperatures.

CHILLY WEATHER SETTLES ACROSS EAST AS HEAVY RAIN FORECAST FOR WEST

The West Coast is in line for another parade of storm systems.

Heavy rain will fall along the coast, with a bullseye of 3-5 inches of rain from northern California up into western Washington.

Strong winds will accompany the storm, with 60-65 mph gusts.

High wind warnings and advisories are in effect.

A weekend coastal storm will develop, bringing heavy rain to Florida and then off the Southeast coastline.

Powerful winds will also ramp up along the East Coast.

Coastal flooding will be a threat for Georgia and South Carolina.