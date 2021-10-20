Warmer weather forecast for East as storms to bring moisture to drought-stricken West

The biggest weather story for the next week or so will be the series of storms moving into the West that will bring much-needed moisture to the drought-stricken region.

The first round is happening Wednesday with rain along the coast and in the valleys, while snow will fall over the mountains.

A second more intense storm will move in Thursday and that will bring big-time rain and snow to a widespread area of the West.

In the short term, this could bring many hazards to the area such as flash flooding, debris flows and mudslides – especially across the burn areas.

A system moving into the Midwest is bringing showers and thunderstorms that could reach the Great Lakes and the Mid-Mississippi Valley.

A warm-up is happening across the East after a bit of a tease of cooler air the last few days.

Another cold front on the way on Friday will bring fall temperatures back over the weekend.