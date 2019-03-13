Wanted woman hit police officers with a door, bent another's thumb back during arrest, cops say

A wanted New York woman used a door to hit police officers and bent another's thumb back during a bizarre physical altercation Tuesday, officials said.

Donna Cipley, 63, was wanted on a charge of criminal contempt when police approached her home in Levittown on New York's Long Island around 1:30 p.m. When she opened the door and realized it was the authorities, she allegedly became verbally abusive, flailed her arms and legs wildly, used her door to hit one detective and violently bent back the thumb of another causing "substantial pain and swelling," NBC New York reported.

The incident caused both Cipley and the detective she allegedly attacked to be hospitalized. She was evaluated while he was treated for his injuries.

Information about the original contempt charge against Cipley wasn't immediately available, but she now also faces charges of assault with intent to cause physical injury to a police officer and resisting arrest. A request for comment from Nassau Police wasn't immediately returned.