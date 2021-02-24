Wannabe ISIS terrorist suspect goes from 'moderate Muslim' to 'Jihadist Muslim' without medicine

A former Florida resident who reportedly told an investigator he turns into a "Jihadist Muslim" if he doesn't take his medication was charged Tuesday in connection with attempting to join ISIS.

A federal grand jury in Gainesville formally charged Mohamed Fathy Suliman, 33, a U.S. citizen, with attempting to provide material support for a designated foreign terrorist organization, according to court records. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

"Protecting national security is a top priority of this office," Lawrence Keefe, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida, said in a statement. "We are absolutely committed to deterring, disrupting and dismantling the plans of anyone who seeks to support a designated foreign terrorist organization."

According to the criminal complaint, Suliman booked a one-way flight in June 2014 from Orlando to Alexandria, Egypt, with stops in Chicago and Istanbul. Rather than traveling on to Egypt, Suliman paid cash for a one-way airline ticket to the Turkish-Syrian border town of Gaziantep, Turkey, officials said.

Suliman was arrested by Turkish authorities and accused of illegally crossing into Syria. He was eventually returned to the United States.

A search of Suliman's emails revealed attachments that contained various audio files that consisted of messages calling for jihad, officials said.

Earlier this month, an investigator in the case testified that "Sulliman said when he does not take his medication, he becomes depressed and manic," WCJB reported.

According to the outlet, Suliman told the agent he turns from a "moderate Muslim" to a "Jihadist Muslim, when he does not take his medication.

Suliman’s arraignment hearing is scheduled next Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. EST. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in jail and a $250,000 fine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.