Wandering llama found off Massachusetts highway

A llama was rescued by a passerby off the side of an interstate in Massachusetts and is now being housed at a farm, awaiting its owner to come forward, authorities said.

Patrick Boddy was driving in Newburyport when he spotted the male gray-and-white llama, stopped his truck and approached it on Monday, the Boston Globe reported.

The llama acted "very chill," as he walked up to him, Boddy told the newspaper.

"I had my arm around the thing, kind of calming him down. It was just really gentle and friendly. I knew it must’ve been some kind of pet or something," Boddy said.

Kayla Provencher, the animal control officer for Newburyport and West Newbury, was alerted and assisted Boddy in getting the llama to a safe farm.

"I’m not sure where he came from or how he got there," Provencher told The Associated Press, but he was hungry and drank a lot of water, indicating he was in need of some care, she said. The state does have records of barn inspections, but she said none of the local farms are missing llamas and no one has come forward to claim it, even after missing photos of the llama were circulated on the Internet.

The llama was moved just across the state line to a location across the street from New Hampshire farm owner Carly LeSage, who owns other livestock.

"I did a night check with him last night and had a glass of wine with him," LeSage told the newspaper. "I’m kind of a little attached to him at this point."

If no owner comes forward, LeSage told the newspaper she's considering keeping the llama herself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.