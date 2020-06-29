Wall cloud spotted in Wisconsin as tornado warning issued, flash-flooding spurs rescues

An ominous-looking cloud was spotted in the skies over Wisconsin on Sunday as a storm system brought severe weather, tornado warnings and flash flooding to the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service's (NWS) Storm Prediction Center (SPC) had issued a tornado watch for parts of Iowa and Minnesota as severe storms developed.

The NWS office in La Crosse said strong to severe storms that moved into southwest Wisconsin were bringing the threat of large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

In Spring Valley, Wis., located about 60 miles east of Minneapolis, a wall cloud was spotted as severe storms moved through.

According to the NWS, wall clouds are normally found on the south or southwest side of a thunderstorm and can range from a fraction of a mile up to nearly 5 miles in diameter.

"However, not all wall clouds rotate. Rotating wall clouds usually develop before strong or violent tornadoes, by anywhere from a few minutes up to nearly an hour," the NWS states. "Wall clouds should be monitored visually for signs of persistent, sustained rotation and/or rapid vertical motion."

Shelf clouds are often associated with squall lines and reported as wall clouds, which rotate on a verticle axis.

The storms also brought flash flooding in Wisconsin that caused some roads to be closed on Monday, including Highway 29 near Spring Valley.

St. Croix County Emergency Support Services told FOX9 that flooding is occurring around near Baldwin, Woodville and Hammond.

Several roads are washed out or covered with flowing water, including Highway 63 north of Baldwin

Capt. Jeff Klatt of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office said six families had to be evacuated from their homes in the Village of Baldwin. They are currently being sheltered at the community center.

At least five motorists were also rescued from Highway 63 and town roads on Monday after they were found standing on top of their cars.

Officials are warning people to not drive through floodwaters because the road underneath may be washed out.

A flash flood watch remains in the area through Monday afternoon, as additional thunderstorms may bring up to three inches of additional rainfall.