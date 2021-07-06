Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter dies on his final night of duty

A Pennsylvania volunteer firefighter has died while responding to a blaze during what was supposed to be his final day of duty.

Sean DeMuynck of the Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills Fire Company – outside of Philadelphia – was pronounced dead early Monday after being found unresponsive hours earlier inside a home that was "heavily involved with fire and smoke," according to the Lower Merion Township Fire Department.

"Firefighter DeMuynck faithfully served the citizens of Penn Wynne and Lower Merion Township as a Volunteer Firefighter since August of 2019," the department said in a statement, adding that he and his wife "are Canadian and planned to move back home to rejoin their family today, July 5."

DuMuynck is survived by his wife and parents.

Fire officials said the blaze he responded to erupted around 10:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

A half hour later, a mayday call was received and DeMuynck "was located on the third floor of the residence and was unresponsive," the Lower Merion Township Fire Department said.

Efforts by hospital staff to revive him were unsuccessful.

"We lost a true hero last night," Lower Merion Township Fire Chief Charles McGarvey said Monday, according to WFMZ.

The station reports that investigators are looking into whether fireworks sparked the fatal blaze.

Meanwhile, the Penn Wynne/Overbrook Hills Fire Company is collecting donations for DeMuynck’s family.

"The outpouring of support that we have received regarding Firefighter DeMuynck has been astonishing, and quite frankly overwhelming, as we grieve and try to move forward," it said.