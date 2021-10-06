Virginia woman steals Good Samaritan's car with 5 kids inside when he stopped to help after collision

A Virginia woman stole an SUV with five children still inside when the driver stopped to help those involved in a multi-vehicle collision in North Carolina on Sunday, authorities said.

Markell Hancox, of Chesapeake, Va., stole the Suburban and sped away after the accident happened around 12:40 p.m. at an intersection in Grandy, N.C., the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office said.

The SUV driver had left his vehicle to check on those involved in the multi-vehicle collision when Hancox, one of the drivers involved in the accident, "jumped into the driver seat of his Suburban and stole it with his 5 children still inside," the sheriff’s office said.

Markell headed north on Caratoke Highway and pulled into the Hop Inn in Grandy, where she jumped out and tried to flee. However, deputies quickly apprehended Hancox before she could escape.

"The children were extremely shaken, but not harmed," the sheriff’s office said.

Hancox was charged with five counts of second-degree kidnapping, leaving the scene of an accident and larceny of a motor vehicle.

She was being held at the Currituck County Detention Center on a $210,000 bond.