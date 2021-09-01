1 person missing in Virginia after Tropical Depression Ida soaks state's southwest

One person has been reported missing after heavy rainfall associated with Tropical Depression Ida caused life-threatening flash flooding in Virginia's Buchanan County.

While an earlier report from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office said that four people were unaccounted for in the event, the tally was reduced late Tuesday.

"Officials have reduced that number to one person remains unaccounted for in the flash flood that occurred in the Hurley, Va. community," Chief Deputy Eric Breeding wrote in a post on Facebook.

Images posted to social media showed muddy waters covering streets and damaged structures and properties.

On Tuesday, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency to respond to impacts from the storm, which was expected to dump heavy rains from the central Appalachians into New England on Wednesday.

In a release, the governor's office noted that localities in the state's southwest region had already experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding "complicating storm preparation efforts," and that there was also a "risk of tornadoes across the Commonwealth late Tuesday night through Wednesday."

"My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm," Northam said. "While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert."

The office warned of additional threats including downed trees, electrical outages and impacts to roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

"Impacts are expected to be felt particularly along the I-81 and I-66 corridors," it added.

Severe weather was expected to continue in parts of the state through Wednesday or Thursday as remnants from Ida arrive.

As much as 8 inches of rain was possible Wednesday in areas from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the depression should become post-tropical today as it moves into the central Appalachians.

The agency warned of heavy rain, dangerous flash flooding and the enhanced risk for several tornadoes across parts of the Mid-Atlantic on Wednesday.

More than 1 million homes in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power when Hurricane Ida struck the region on Sunday and at least four deaths have been reported across both states – though that number was expected to rise.

