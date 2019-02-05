Virginia state trooper dies after suspect opened fire during raid: cops

A Virginia State Police Trooper died after a shooting broke out during an attempt to serve a search warrant in the town of Farmville late Monday.

Lucas Dowell has been identified in reports as the trooper who was shot during the raid and later died in the hospital. The suspect died on the scene.

ILLINOIS STATE TROOPER FATALLY STRUCK WHILE INVESTIGATING VEHICLE CRASH ON INTERSTATE

State police said the authorities were executing a search warrant at a home when the shooting broke out. The raid was performed by the Piedmont Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and supported by a Tactical Team, an equivalent of a SWAT Team.

“The Tactical Team had made entry into the residence shortly before 10 p.m. Monday when an adult male inside the residence began shooting at them,” Virginia State Police said in a news release. “The Tactical Team members returned fire.”

Dowell’s colleagues praised him for his sacrifice and courage he dedicated during his years in the force.

“This is an extremely difficult day for the State Police,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent, according to WWBT.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE TROOPER SHOT IN FACE, PROMPTING MANHUNT FOR SUSPECT: POLICE

“We are humbled by Lucas’ selfless sacrifice and grateful for his dedicated service to the Commonwealth. He will forever be remembered by his State Police Family for his great strength of character, tenacity, valor, loyalty and sense of humor,” he added.

The suspect, who was the only person in the house, also died. His identity hasn’t yet been released.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No other troopers were injured in the shooting, police said. Due to Virginia State Police policy, the two troopers who fired their weapons “have been placed on administrative leave.”

An investigation into the incident is underway.